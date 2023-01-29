Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after buying an additional 1,602,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,674 shares of company stock valued at $506,798. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.