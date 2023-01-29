Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.01 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $100.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

