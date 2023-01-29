Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

