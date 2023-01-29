Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

