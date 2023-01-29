Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

