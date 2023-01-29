Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,471 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 568,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,340 shares of company stock worth $2,629,303. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.