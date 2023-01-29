Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 64.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.