Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.86 Million in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 512.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,987,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.47 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.69.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

