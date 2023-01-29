Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.87 Million in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $63.17 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

