Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.95 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.37 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

