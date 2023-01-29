Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.97 Million in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 575.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

