Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

