Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after buying an additional 302,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $161.97.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

