Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,965,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.6% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $22.67 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.