Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 179,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.