Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 179,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Stock Performance
Shares of ARCB stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
