Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 63,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adient by 16.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Adient by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adient by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

