Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $61.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

