Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $153,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,975 shares of company stock worth $2,116,168. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

