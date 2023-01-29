Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $35.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Xencor had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.