Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 76,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xencor Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $35.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xencor Profile
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
