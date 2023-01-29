Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 12,043 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.97 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

