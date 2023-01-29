Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 259 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DY opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.