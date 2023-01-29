Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,986 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Lindsay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $153.21 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.