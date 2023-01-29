Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,673 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($3.24). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $278.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

