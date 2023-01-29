Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,673 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iRobot Price Performance
Shares of IRBT stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.