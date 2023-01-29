Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $1,370,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,482.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $3,524,933 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

