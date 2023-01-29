Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 323,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.6 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

