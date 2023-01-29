Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 199,475 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

