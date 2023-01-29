Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

