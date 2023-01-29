Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 218.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after buying an additional 1,338,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIVO. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

