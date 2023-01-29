Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 885,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 230,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NMI by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.44 million. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

