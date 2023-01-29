Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 942 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

