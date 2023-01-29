Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.75 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $137.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

