Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.94 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

