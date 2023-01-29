Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.94 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 409,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 785,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

