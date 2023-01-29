Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

