Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avangrid Stock Performance
NYSE:AGR opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Avangrid Profile
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avangrid (AGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.