Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in EnPro Industries by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

About EnPro Industries



EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

