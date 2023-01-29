Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
Hope Bancorp Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
