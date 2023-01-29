Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

