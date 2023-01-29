Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneMain Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
