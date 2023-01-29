Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

