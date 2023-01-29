Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 723.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.