Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 31,853 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

