Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 835,114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,892.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 879,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after buying an additional 7,875,993 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.