Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,393,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 444,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 130,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

