Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s previous close.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.09.

HAS stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

