Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Up 0.7%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers lending and deposit products and services including single-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, demand and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.