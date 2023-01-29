Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.0 %

Hexcel stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also

