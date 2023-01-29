Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $285,561. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

