Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 23.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $748,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,250 shares of company stock worth $18,387,913 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

