Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $221,990.50 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Samsara Trading Up 2.2 %

Samsara stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

