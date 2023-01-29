Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) EVP Sells 8,160 Shares of Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stride Stock Up 2.2 %

LRN opened at $41.00 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Stride by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.