Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $24.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

